'AI is writing code for humanity': PM Modi calls for global standards at AI Action Summit in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) while calling for global cooperation in establishing regulatory frameworks and ethical standards at the AI Action Summit in Paris. Addressing a distinguished gathering of policymakers, tech leaders, and researchers, the PM emphasised AI’s impact on the economy, security, and society, describing it as "writing the code for humanity in this century."

The Indian Prime Minister stressed the need for international standards to address AI-related challenges, including cybersecurity threats, disinformation, and deepfakes. "AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks, and build trust," he remarked.

Highlighting the role of AI in advancing sustainable development goals (SDGs), he said, "AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture, and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent."

A key focus of his speech was on ensuring AI-driven advancements are accessible to all, particularly in the Global South. "Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking—be it power, talent, or data for financial resources," he stated.

He also underscored the importance of developing open-source AI systems that promote transparency and fairness. "We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases," he said.

Addressing fears of job displacement due to AI, the Indian PM maintained that technology reshapes work rather than eliminating it. "Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future."

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of energy-efficient AI models, drawing a comparison to human intelligence. "AI models must also be efficient and sustainable in size, data needs, and resource requirements. After all, the human brain manages to compose poetry and design spaceships using less power than most light bulbs."

Citing India’s achievements in digital infrastructure and AI adoption, he highlighted the country's leadership in the sector. "Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy. We have one of the world's largest AI talent pools," he said. He also noted that India has successfully built a cost-effective digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people, fostering economic modernisation and governance reforms.