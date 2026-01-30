Salesforce’s Arundhati Bhattacharya says AI must be explainable as Indian firms move to agentic systems

Indian enterprises are entering a new phase of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, shifting from pilot projects to coordinated deployments of autonomous systems, Salesforce South Asia chief Arundhati Bhattacharya said, as companies increasingly rely on AI agents to run core operations.

“While 2025 saw businesses experiment with AI agents, the coming years will mark a decisive leap for Indian enterprises, from experimentation to orchestrated execution. We are moving beyond single-agent deployments to multi-agent orchestration, a profound transformation where agents evolve from task-takers to outcome-owners, operating proactively across functions and making decisions in real time,” Bhattacharya said.

She added that the shift from isolated AI tools to coordinated digital workforces represents a fundamental change in how companies operate and scale.

Bhattacharya said the next stage of adoption is not about layering technology onto existing processes but building connected intelligence, where humans and AI work as integrated teammates within unified systems.

“When knowledge flows freely, decision-making is distributed intelligently, and execution happens at scale, organisations unlock their true competitive advantage,” she said.

As autonomous agents become embedded in critical business functions, Bhattacharya said rising complexity is forcing companies to prioritise transparency and safeguards.

“This complexity has sharpened our understanding that AI cannot be a black box. It must be explainable, secure, and designed to augment human judgment, not replace it,” she said, adding that in 2026 enterprises will demonstrate how agentic systems can drive efficiency and innovation while remaining accountable to customers, employees and regulators alike.

Indian enterprises, operating across diverse economic, linguistic and digital environments, are uniquely positioned to lead the transition but will need AI systems that are robust, adaptable and grounded in real-world complexity, Bhattacharya said.

“Trust will be the defining requirement for scaling digital workforces, built on strong data foundations, governed by clear policies, and reinforced by human oversight that ensures accountability at every level,” the Salesforce South Asia chief said.

She said business leaders should focus on three priorities to succeed: investing in AI literacy, establishing governance frameworks and guardrails and fostering a culture of continuous learning.