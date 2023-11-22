scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Sam Altman returns to OpenAI: Elon Musk says it is ‘probably better than merging with Microsoft’

Feedback

Sam Altman returns to OpenAI: Elon Musk says it is ‘probably better than merging with Microsoft’

Elon Musk, who was one of the founding members of OpenAI has opined that Altman’s return is still better than the company and its leadership merging with Microsoft

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Here's how Elon Musk reacted to Altman's return to OpenAI Here's how Elon Musk reacted to Altman's return to OpenAI
SUMMARY
  • Elon Musk has been vocal about OpenAI's 'capped for-profit' corporate structure
  • Elon Musk believes a mixed structure of governance is still better than merging with Microsoft
  • Microsoft had offered a safe haven for all OpenAI employees planning to leave the company

Sam Altman has finally put an end to the suspenseful corporate drama that lasted for days. He is returning to OpenAI with a new set of board members in place. Elon Musk, who was one of the founding members of OpenAI has opined that Altman’s return is still better than the company and its leadership merging with Microsoft. Musk believes that this will lead to less concentration of power. 

Elon Musk said, “OpenAI being (semi) independent is probably better for the world than merging with Microsoft. Less concentration of power."

The to-and-fro with Microsoft

Microsoft came to OpenAI's rescue by hiring Sam Altman almost instantaneously. He was offered a position to lead a special AI Research lab at the company. This move eventually encouraged OpenAI employees to make a switch to Microsoft. A group of over 500 employees, constituting a major chunk of the workforce at OpenAI, threatened to move to Microsoft if OpenAI board did not resign and reinstate Sam Altman.

Elon Musk's issue with OpenAI Corporate Structure

Elon Musk has been vocal about OpenAI's 'capped for-profit' corporate structure. The changes were made after Musk's departure from the company. In his past tweets, Musk claimed that OpenAI should have stuck to its 'non-profit' way of governance. The for-profit wing of OpenAI allowed Microsoft to gain a 49% stake in OpenAI. The billionaire is also an advocate of AI safety regulations. During the entire fiasco around Altman and OpenAI, Musk demanded for clarity on the reason behind his removal. 

In a tweet, he said, "Why did you take such a drastic action? If OpenAI is doing something potentially dangerous to humanity, the world needs to know."

 Also read: Sam Altman returns to OpenAI with new board members; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella responds

Also read: Microsoft offers jobs and promises to match salaries of employees planning to leave OpenAI after Sam Altman’s departure

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 22, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement