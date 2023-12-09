Sam Altman's OpenAI taps former Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly to navigate Indian AI policies: Report

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is reportedly teaming up with former Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly in an effort to grasp the nuances of India's AI policies and regulations. This collaboration aims to navigate the intricate landscape of Indian AI governance. According to a recent report in TechCrunch, Jaitly has assumed the role of a senior advisor at OpenAI, focusing on facilitating dialogues with the government regarding AI policies. The report also highlighted OpenAI's intentions to establish a local team in India, marking a strategic move to engage with the burgeoning AI ecosystem within the country.

Jaitly brings a wealth of experience to this partnership. Previously, he served as the head of the public-private partnership for Google in India between 2007 and 2009. Subsequently, he transitioned to Twitter (now X) in 2012, holding the distinction of being the company's inaugural employee in the country, as stated on his LinkedIn profile.

Departing from Twitter in late 2016, Jaitly embarked on a new journey as the co-founder and CEO of Times Bridge, the global investment arm of The Times Group.

Meanwhile, Anna Makanju, OpenAI's vice president of global affairs, is slated to address the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit in Delhi in the forthcoming week.

Despite its global presence, OpenAI currently lacks an official foothold in India. However, in a significant interaction, Altman engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India in June. Their discussions revolved around India's burgeoning tech landscape, particularly focusing on the potential AI holds for the country.

Altman took to social media to express his enthusiasm following the discussions, tweeting, "Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI."

— Sam Altman (@sama) June 9, 2023

