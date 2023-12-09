‘A blessing in disguise’: Sam Altman reflects on OpenAI drama, compares it to his father's death

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has broken his silence since his unexpected departure and subsequent return to the company, likening the experience to a transformative event in his life, comparable to the loss of his father. In a conversation with comedian Trevor Noah on a video podcast, Altman expressed his perspective on the abrupt termination.

"The empathy I gained out of this whole experience, and my recompilation of values, for sure was a blessing in disguise," he shared. Despite the pain associated with the ordeal, Altman found a silver lining in the lessons learned.

Altman revealed that the news of his dismissal came while he was in Las Vegas for the Formula One Grand Prix, a moment that left him in disbelief. "I never got to watch any race that whole weekend," he recalled. "I was in my hotel room, took this call, had no idea what it was gonna be, and got fired by the board."

The fallout was swift - Altman's phone was inundated with messages to the extent that even iMessage ceased functioning. Employees began resigning, and major investors like Microsoft were reaching out.

Despite the tumultuous turn of events, Altman's return to OpenAI wasn't initially on his agenda. "It felt like a dream," he said of the experience. "I was confused, it was chaotic. It did not feel real."

“The only comparable set of life experience I had was when my dad died,” Altman said.

Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding his departure, Altman expressed his personal struggle with the way it was handled, deeming it "super unfair."

The reasons behind Altman's removal remain shrouded in mystery. Speculation revolves around potential disagreements over the pace at which the company should develop and commercialise advanced AI systems. OpenAI's unique structure, prioritising the advancement of AI for humanity over profit, adds complexity to the situation.

Despite the initial shock and dismay, Altman revealed that subsequent conversations with board members presented an unexpected turn. "A couple of the board members called me and said, 'Would you like to talk about coming back?' " he disclosed to Noah.

Altman's departure from and potential return to OpenAI mark a significant chapter in the company's trajectory, characterised by unforeseen shifts and the lingering question of the future direction of AI development.

This week I'm joined by Open AI’s newest and most promising CEO, Sam Altman. 😁Thank you for taking the time to discuss the recent whirlwind of events and the future of AI @sama! 🙏🏽 Watch or listen to the full episode here https://t.co/Hjn9fPBtgn #WhatNow pic.twitter.com/g7VBfxTqSI — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 8, 2023

