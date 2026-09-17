Samsung begins rolling out One UI 9 with Android 17: Galaxy phones getting update and new features

One UI 9 brings new Galaxy AI features

One UI 9 introduces My FanCam, which automatically tracks a selected person in a recorded video and keeps them centred as the scene moves. Samsung says the feature can help you create social-ready videos with less manual editing. The updated Now Brief also gets Generative and Editable Cards, allowing you to customise daily summaries across areas such as health, weather and video.

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Samsung has also added Now Nudge, which provides context-aware suggestions during everyday tasks. Creative Studio can suggest image-generation ideas based on upcoming events, while Interpreter gets a new Thread View to help you follow translated conversations. Document Scan can now handle curved book pages and folded corners, while Voice Recorder presents summaries using headings and tables.

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Security and device support get an upgrade

One UI 9 also adds new security-focused features. Security Brief brings alerts about malware, apps from unknown sources and unnecessary permissions to Now Brief, while Privacy Alerts use on-device AI to identify potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access permissions in the background. Samsung is also expanding Scam Detection to more countries and languages, with India included in the rollout.

The Warranty and Care feature brings device support into Settings, allowing you to check warranty coverage, run self-diagnostics, view repair estimates, manage Samsung Care+ and book service appointments. The wider rollout starts with the Galaxy S26 series, while One UI 9 has already been rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 and Flip 8. Samsung says the update will gradually expand to its other Galaxy devices.