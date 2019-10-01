Samsung expects double-digit growth across consumer durables this festive season

Korean technology giant Samsung that happens to dominate the market in not just smartphones but also consumer durable category is eying a merry festive season. With close to 40 per cent of its overall consumer electronics sales generated during the festive season, even amid reports of slowdown, the company expects a double-digit growth across this category.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India says, "This festive season, we have further consolidated our leadership in television, smart oven and refrigerator categories. We expect to clock double-digit sales growth across its consumer electronic products. We expect our premium segment to drive strong sales in appliances and television category specifically."

Pullan believes that Samsung will continue to ride the growth wave in the TV market for this festive calendar and expects a 3x growth compared to last year. "For the season we aim to achieve a market share of 60 per cent in the 55-inch and above TV category from current 48.5 per cent and maintain 82 per cent market share in 75-inch and above TV category."

To achieve the record-breaking sales in consumer durables and large appliances, Samsung is focussing on both offline as well as online retail. "We are present wherever the consumer chooses to buy from. To further strengthen our retail network, we increased 25 per cent investments in premium retail experience and a 42 per cent increase in digital marketing spends compared to last year," says Pullan.

ALSO READ: Buoyant response to Amazon, Flipkart's festive season sales beats slowdown blues

Samsung claims to be committed to understanding the evolving consumer needs and has built superior products to address the very requirements. Ahead of the festive season, the company has launched new models across consumer electronics category such as Smart 7-in-1 TVs, Spacemax side-by-side refrigerators, Frost Free Wave series of refrigerators, front load Hygiene Steam Wash washing machine and Fruit Dry microwave oven.

With festive offers raining from every company and e-commerce portals, Samsung too has introduced many offers. Under the festive campaign 'Add More Love to your Celebrations', there are exclusive deals and assured gifts for consumers across India.

For instance, those purchasing select Samsung products such as QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, refrigerators, microwave ovens, Digital Inverter air conditioners, Eco Bubble and Top Load washing machines, among others, will get up to 25 per cent instant discount. There will also be an option to avail up to 15 per cent additional cashback with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

The benefits valid ?until October 30, 2019? includes a Galaxy S10 smartphone worth Rs 61,900 and Galaxy A50 worth Rs 21,490 on purchase of select models of Samsung QLED TVs. With the purchase of select 4K UHD TVs, consumers will get gifts such as Galaxy M30 worth Rs 17,990 and Google Home Mini worth Rs 4,999. For premium range of TVs, Samsung will provide installation support within four hours of delivery.

With select Samsung AddWash Washing Machine models, customers will get a 23-litre microwave oven free. For those purchasing Samsung Convection Microwave Ovens will receive a two-piece Borosil set. Samsung is also offering free installations on Digital Inverter Air Conditioners, 12-year Warranty on Digital Invertor Motor of select washing machines and unique finance offers on select refrigerators.

ALSO READ: Amazon's Great Indian Festival , Flipkart's The Big Billion Days: Best deals in home appliances, electronics that can't be missed

Additionally, Samsung will also offer attractive zero down payment EMIs for as low as Rs 1,078 per month for Smart TVs, one down payment of Rs 11,111 and 24 EMIs of Rs 11,111 for Samsung Family Hub Refrigerators and waiver of one EMI if the customer chooses to pay in 20 instalments for select Refrigerators and many more.

"We are confident that this positive progression will aid in further strengthening our position in the market," adds Pullan.