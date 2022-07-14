Samsung eyes $1 billion revenue from M-series by end of 2022

South Korean technology giant Samsung is eyeing a revenue of $1 billion from the M-series brand in India by the end of this year. Samsung’s M-series is available in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 price range, which is emerging as a sweet spot for the industry. The market share for smartphones in the Rs 10,000-40,000 price point has reached 26.9 per cent from 21.4 per cent during this period last year as per Counterpoint Research.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India told Business Today, “We had an extremely good H1. Now we have a target of $1 billion (revenue) this year coming from the M-series. A $1 billion dollar brand is a very powerful revenue number for any smartphone series to have in the industry.”

Samsung, having sold 42 million M-series smartphones since the launch of the series in 2019, is further expanding its offering with the launch of two new made-in-India smartphones – M13 and M13 5G. The new launch will take the M-series to a total of 19 models across four SKUs. Galaxy M13 5G comes with 11 5G band support, making it future-ready. It also comes loaded with features like Auto Data Switching, 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and a massive 6000mAh battery. Claiming to come with segment-first innovation of auto data switching, the new models will automatically connect SIM 1 (if not working) via SIM 2 to ensure that the call is always connected. The Galaxy M13 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB variant while Galaxy M13 is available for Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 6GB+128GB variant. Additionally, as part of a special launch offer, ICICI Bank card users can avail instant discount of Rs 1,000.

Giving Chinese smartphone companies tough competition, Samsung has also increased its overall value market share to 22.6 per cent during January to May 2022 vis-à-vis 20 per cent recorded in the same period a year ago, according to Counterpoint Research.

