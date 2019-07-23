Samsung Galaxy A80 in India: Pre-orders via Flipkart; check out price, cashback offers

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy A80 is up for pre-orders in India. You can get your hands on the A80 via Flipkart as well as Samsung India's official online store. While only a single storage variant is available with 8GB RAM and 12GB ROM, the A80 has been priced at Rs 47,990. You can buy the phone in either Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black colour.

Cashback, offers on Samsung Galaxy A80:

Samsung is offering flat 5 per cent cashback to customers who will pay for the device with their Citibank Credit Card. The offer is valid on both online stores as well as on EMI and non-EMI purchases.

Alternatively, you can also wait till August 1, which is when the phone will be available for direct purchases. You can avail the 5 per cent cashback offer till August 31.

If you have an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, then you can avail the 5 per cent cashback offer up to Rs 200.

Samsung is also offering a one-time replacement plan for Rs 990 extra. This plan, however, is available for customers who buy the phone before July 31 and activate it before August 15.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications:

The new entrant is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Octa-Core processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC and has an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 has a rotating camera setup with three camera sensors. The primary sensor is a 48-MP one, while an 8-MP sensor acts as a secondary one. It has an ultra-wide angle lens. The third sensor is a 3D depth sensing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 that comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W Super Fast Charging support isn't expandable via microSD card.

