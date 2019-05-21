Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today; check out features, price in India

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be on sale in India today at 12pm on Amazon India and Samsung online shop. The Galaxy M30 was launched on February 27 and the price of the phone starts at Rs 14,990. The Smansung's new M-series has become the most successful smartphone in its category. The Galaxy M30 has a similar design language as Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones except the display panels. The Galaxy M30 features an Infinity-U display unlike both Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones that had an Infinity-V display. The Galaxy M30 also has a Super AMOLED display, making it more premium, unlike the LCD displays found in both Galaxy M10 & Galaxy M20.

As far as pricing is concerned, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of Samsung Galaxy M30 can be bought for Rs 14,990. The 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant will be available for Rs 17,990. The colour options being offered are Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M30 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display panel. The phone has a screen resolution of 2210x1080 pixels with an Exynos 7904 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M30 runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5 on top; it also comes with Dual SIM and a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for the optics, the rear camera setup of Galaxy M30 has a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-MP secondary sensor comprising an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-MP tertiary sensor with the same f/2.2 lens. On front, the Galaxy M30 has a 16-MP camera along with f/2.0 lens.

As part of the launch offers, the Galaxy M30 buyers can get double data offer from Reliance Jio on prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299, no cost EMIs up to 6 months, total damage protection at just Rs 1,199 and more.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 connectivity options include Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS etc. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging aided by the bundled 15W charger. Additionally, there is a rear fingerprint scanner and a Face Unlock support.

Edited By: Udit Verma

