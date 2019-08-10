Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Vs OnePlus 7 Pro face-off: Does the flagship killer live up to its reputation?

Two of the biggest smartphone releases of the year have been the budget friendly flagship slayer OnePlus 7 Pro and the high-end productivity beast, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The South Korea based Samsung, the dominant smartphone player, unveiled its newest and the biggest Galaxy Note, the Note 10 Plus, at the unpacked event with the top-of-the-line features and specifications. OnePlus, on the other hand, has the OnePlus 7 Pro in its armoury. Despite the cheaper price tag, OnePlus 7 Pro is no slouch and can easily take on the Galaxy Note 10 Plus in most departments.

If you're in a dilemma and trying to decide which smartphone to order, then here's how both Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the OnePlus 7 Pro stack up.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, with its 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3040x1440p) display size, is a 'phablet' in every sense of the word. The phone has a near bezel-less edge-to-edge punch hole display. The selfie camera hole is also centred this time for a balanced design. The dynamic AMOLED Eye Comfort display comes with HDR10+ certification.

Measuring 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm, the Note 10 Pro weighs 196 grams, and is powered by 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. It has 12 GB of RAM with two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. The LTE variant of the phone has Dual SIM (Hybrid) slot (up to 1TB). For the 5G variant, there will be a single Nano-SIM slot and one micro SD (with up to 1TB).

For optics, Galaxy Note 10 Plus has three cameras - Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2 along with 12MP Wide angle. There is also a 12MP telephoto and a VGA depth vision camera. Note 10 Plus has a 10MP, f/2.2 camera for taking selfies.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available in India starting at Rs 79,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro, the flagship killer, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU. The smartphone also offers a 6.7 inch 19.5:9 (3120x1440) 90Hz 'Fluid AMOLED' display with Quad HD+ resolution and as has HDR10+ display technology. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on a 4,000mAh battery, with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A).

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro has three cameras at the back with 48-MP f/1.6 OIS Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/2.2, 117-degree 16-MP wide-angle camera and an 8-MP f2.4 3X telephoto camera with OIS. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up camera.

OnePlus phones are targeted at the enthusiasts and are hence cheaper than most flagship smartphones. The base model of OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be priced at Rs 49,999. The other two variants- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage- will be priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively.

Which one should you buy?

First things first, there isn't much that separates both the phones apart. They run on the same Snapdragon 855 SoC and have plenty of RAM to take care of all your games and apps effortlessly. However, OnePlus 7 Pro does a few things better, especially in the display department. Samsung is known for its displays, but it has been one-upped by the OnePlus with its 90Hz display panel. OnePlus also wins in the software department with clean Oxygen OS being miles ahead of the One UI skin which comes with unwanted clutter.

On the other hand, Samsung Note 10 Pro has an ace up its sleeve in the form of the S-Pen. There is nothing like it in the market and it's one of the biggest USPs of the Note 10 Pro. Users can use it to draw and take notes, use it as a remote camera shutter button, or even to navigate the phone. Samsung also wins in the camera department despite OnePlus 7 Pro having a huge 48MP camera.

But, its all about the price!

OnePlus 7 Pro is way cheaper and is on par with the Samsung Note 10 Pro in almost every spec detail. Not just that, the Chinese OnePlus 7 Pro shines through in a lot of other areas and offers more bang for your buck. Therefore, unless you're a die-hard fan of the S Pen, OnePlus 7 Pro is the best option out there in the Android ecosystem.