Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus available at 41% discount on Flipkart; check details

The Flipkart and Amazon festive season sales have ended but the deals haven’t. Post sale season, we have a new offer on one of the most popular smartphones in Samsung’s flagship S-Series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is selling at an even better price than when the device was offered during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The device is currently listed at Rs 59,999 and there are some bank offers that make the deal better.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is selling at a price of Rs 59,999 on Flipkart for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has a marked price of Rs 1,01,999 on Flipkart. The deal is offering a discount of 41 per cent. The same Samsung model with 256GB internal storage is still priced at a relatively high price of Rs 88,999. Flipkart is offering the device 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. You also get a chance to opt for a no-Cost EMI. The buyer can also avail an exchange discount. Flipkart is offering a price of up to Rs 18,500 for your older device.

During the sale, Samsung was selling the smaller, more compact Galaxy S22 at Rs 49,999. Now, the same model is selling at a price of Rs 52,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Features and Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a bigger 6.6-inch display. However, the overall size of the device is compact, when compared to devices with a similar screen size. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is even more compact with a 6.1-inch screen in a relatively small footprint.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and standard Galaxy S22 compete with the like of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. With the deals in place, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 are one of most affordable devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

In terms of camera, you get a triple-lens setup. The device gets one 50MP lens primary unit in a three-lens setup. The front facing camera is a 10MP unit. The phone comes with Enhanced Night Photography which is also featured on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

When compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Plus variant gets a larger battery, yielding a better back up. Even the charging speed is slightly higher for the Galaxy S22 Plus. You’ll be able to get a charging speed of up to 45W. However, the phone doesn’t come with a compatible charging brick. You just get a single USB Type-C to Type-C charging cable.

