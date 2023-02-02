Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 launched in India; see pricing and specs

Samsung launched its flagship smartphone range at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday - the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the smaller vanilla offering. It sports a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,900mAh battery, 128GB/256GB storage options and 25 Watt fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the big brother to the S23 and will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery, 256GB/512GB storage options and 45 Watt fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the premium model, with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, 8GB/12GB RAM options, and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 both have a 50MP (f/1.8) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto rear setup. Whereas the S23 Ultra will feature the 200MP (f/1.7) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f2.4 / f4.9) telephoto. All three phones feature a 12MP (f/2.2) wide front camera for selfies and video calling.

Visual Sneak Peak: Samsung Unpacked 2023 Event - Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, laptops and more

All three models will come with Android 13, 5G mmWave/sub-6GHz, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Colour choices for the latest flagships include Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

PRICING

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/1TB) - Rs 1,54,999

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/512GB) - Rs 1,34,999

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/256GB) - Rs 1,24,999

Galaxy S23+ (8/512GB) - Rs 1,04,999

Galaxy S23+ (8/256GB) - Rs 94,999

Galaxy S23 (8/256GB) - Rs 79,999

Galaxy S23 (8/128GB) - Rs 74,999

The latest flagships are also more environmentally conscious by using more recycled materials than the preceding Galaxy S22 series.

Also Read

Samsung unveils new Galaxy Book3 premium laptops with OLED display

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched with 200MP camera; check complete specs, features

Elon Musk goes ‘private’ on Twitter, here’s why