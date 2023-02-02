Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched with 200MP camera; check complete specs, features

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S23 series in India. The new Galaxy S23 series comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Ultra is the flagship with support for the S-pen. Samsung has made some major changes in the Ultra with a new camera setup paired with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. There's also a renewed focus on sustainable design with the use of more recycled materials.
Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor. This new sensor also supports improved Nightography capabilities. Samsung claims that this new camera system is tailored for different lighting conditions. The new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm reduces visual noise and enhances object details in low-light images. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also gets fast autofocus and a Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps for better front-facing images and videos.
The phones comes with an Expert RAW app, exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy, which Samsung claims, offers DSLR-style shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG formats.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs
Also read: Samsung unveils new Galaxy Book3 premium laptops with OLED display
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+
On the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, the camera gets an upgraded design with the contour housing removed. Apart from a new look of the camera island, most of the design looks similar to last years device. The phones continue to use a shiny metal frame along with a glass back panel.
Performance
The new Samsung Galaxy smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Samsung has claimed that the new platform offers a 30 percent increase in processing abilities compared to the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S23 series also features an optimized GPU that is 41 percent faster compared to the Galaxy 22 series. The Galaxy S23 Ultra can also support real-time ray tracing in mobile gaming.
Galaxy S23 Specs
Galaxy S23+ Specs
The rest of the specs remain the same as Galaxy S23.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Availability
The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be offered in four matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender.23
Starting on February 17, 2023, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 will be widely available in carriers and retailers and on Samsung.com.
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today