Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked: Where to stream event LIVE, what to expect

Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy S23 line-up. The highlight of the event will be the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Similar to last year, Samsung is expected to pair the launch of the S23 series with another product debut. Last year, it was the Tab S8 series of tablets. This year, the company has dropped hints of a laptop launch. In all likelihood, Samsung may introduce the new Galaxy Book3 laptops.

The new Samsung event will primarily be held for the Galaxy S series smartphones. The company has sent out invites for the new Galaxy S series. This will be the first in-person Galaxy S series launch event in the last three years and it will be conducted in San Francisco at 11.30 pm IST.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Here's an embed for the live stream:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

The line-up will comprise of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as confirmed by the chip maker. The Ultra is expected to get a huge bump in terms of camera equipment. The phone is tipped to feature a 200MP lens. Last year's S22 Ultra featured a 108MP camera. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to retain last year's camera hardware. They will also be missing out on the famous S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Book3

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 is expected to get 5 variants in the series: Galaxy Book 3, Book 3 360, Book 3 Pro, Book 3 Pro 360, and Book 3 Ultra.

The Ultra model is expected to be the flagship with an OLED Display, 13th Gen Intel i9 chipset and an Nvidia RTX 4070. The laptop will also get a touchscreen with support for a stylus.

