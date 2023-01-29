Storage drive or detergent bar? Samsung SSD confuses internet

The Samsung T7 Shield is a portable solid-state drive (SSD) that is designed to provide fast data transfer speeds and added security for your important files all in a compact form factor.

The company recently shared some creative images of the T7 Shield in blue colour on Instagram and users were quick to point out its familiarity with Rin detergent soap. In the comments, many jokingly said that they thought the SSD was actually a Rin detergent bar or any other kind of soap. Some even named it "Detergent SSD".

Here are some fun reactions from the internet

“When I saw the image i felt samsung is going to launch to compete with RIN soaps”

“First look and it's rin and surf Excel bar”

“I was wondering why would Samsung make detergent soap”

“Ayo, isn't that Rin bar?”

“Le me confusing it with surfexcel”

“I thought it’s soap”

"It looks like cloth washing shop"

The drive features a compact, lightweight design and a tough rubber exterior that is resistant to shocks and drops. It also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable for easy connectivity to a variety of devices.

The Samsung T7 Shield is available in different storage capacities up to 2TB, and it also comes with free software that allows you to manage your data and monitor the drive's performance. The drive also supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, which allows for fast data transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s.

