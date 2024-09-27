Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with Exynos 2400 chipset launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Samsung has launched its Galaxy S24 FE smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 4,700mAh battery, and Exynos 2400 series chipset. Samsung Galaxy S24 Fan Edition is now available for pre-order in India.

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price, sale offer

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is launched in India in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is launched at Rs 65,999. It is available in Blue, Graphite and Mint colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will go on sale in India on October 3 across Samsung.com and at leading retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specification

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset that offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide angle lens. For selfies, it comes with 10MP front facing camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance and Samsung's Knox Vault security suite.

Running on Android 14, the smartphone's One UI 6.1 interface comes with AI-powered tools from the Galaxy S24 series, including Google's Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Interpreter mode, as well as Note Assist and Composer.

As per the company, “As a continuation of the S24 series tradition of sustainable design, the Galaxy S24 FE has been made to do more with less when it comes to the planet’s resources. It features a wide variety of recycled materials, including recycled plastics, aluminum, glass, and rare earth elements in both internal and external components. It also features seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, and comes in a packaging box made from 100 per cent recycled paper material.”