Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best laptop deals under Rs 40,000

Grab a new laptop from top brands like Dell, Acer, HP, and Asus with significant discounts during Amazon's festive sale.

Asus Vivobook 15 launched in India

New Delhi, India, September 27, 2024 – Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is in full swing, offering massive discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including laptops. If you're in the market for a new laptop but have a budget under Rs. 40,000, Amazon has a plethora of options to choose from, with discounts of up to 40% on laptops from leading brands like Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and Asus.

Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000:

Here's a curated list of the best laptop deals under Rs. 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

 

Product Name MRP (INR) Effective Sale Price (INR)
Dell 15 Rs. 47,876 Rs. 27,740
Asus Aspire Lite Rs. 50,990 Rs. 25,490
Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 76,990 Rs. 39,990
Dell Inspiron 3520 Rs. 48,282 Rs. 30,980
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Rs. 42,590 Rs. 21,990
Acer Travelmate Business Rs. 89,990 Rs. 37,990
Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Rs. 33,990 Rs. 18,490
HMD 15s Ryzen 5 Rs. 32,990 Rs. 34,740

Key Highlights

Dell 15: Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch full-HD display.

Acer Aspire Lite: Features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U SoC and a slim and lightweight design.

HP 15s and Asus Vivobook 15: Offer a balance of performance and features for everyday use.

Additional Offers

SBI Credit Card Offer: 10% instant discount.

No-Cost EMI: Up to 24 months.

Exchange Offers: Trade in your old laptop for additional savings.

Published on: Sep 27, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
