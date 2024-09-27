Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best laptop deals under Rs 40,000

New Delhi, India, September 27, 2024 – Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is in full swing, offering massive discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including laptops. If you're in the market for a new laptop but have a budget under Rs. 40,000, Amazon has a plethora of options to choose from, with discounts of up to 40% on laptops from leading brands like Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and Asus.
Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000:
Here's a curated list of the best laptop deals under Rs. 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:
|Product Name
|MRP (INR)
|Effective Sale Price (INR)
|Dell 15
|Rs. 47,876
|Rs. 27,740
|Asus Aspire Lite
|Rs. 50,990
|Rs. 25,490
|Asus Vivobook 15
|Rs. 76,990
|Rs. 39,990
|Dell Inspiron 3520
|Rs. 48,282
|Rs. 30,980
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
|Rs. 42,590
|Rs. 21,990
|Acer Travelmate Business
|Rs. 89,990
|Rs. 37,990
|Acer Aspire 3 Celeron
|Rs. 33,990
|Rs. 18,490
|HMD 15s Ryzen 5
|Rs. 32,990
|Rs. 34,740
Key Highlights
Dell 15: Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch full-HD display.
Acer Aspire Lite: Features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U SoC and a slim and lightweight design.
HP 15s and Asus Vivobook 15: Offer a balance of performance and features for everyday use.
Additional Offers
SBI Credit Card Offer: 10% instant discount.
No-Cost EMI: Up to 24 months.
Exchange Offers: Trade in your old laptop for additional savings.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today