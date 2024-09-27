Amazon, Flipkart sales are now live: Top Sony, Sennheiser, Samsung and more wireless earbuds to buy

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are now live in India. While buyers will get offers and discounts on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, smart TVs and more. If you are looking for good earbuds for yourself, this sale season, here are a few top picks from Sennheiser, Samsung, Apple and more that all music lovers might want to consider.

Top earbuds to buy from Flipkart, Amazon

Sony WF-C500

Price: Rs 4,490

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earphones feature 5.8mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The earbuds also boast an IPX4 rating, making them resistant to water splashes. Like other earbuds in its class, the Sony WF-C500 supports both Google Assistant and Siri, along with Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair for connectivity with compatible devices. They offer up to 20 hours of battery. It is available at Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Price: Rs 10,999

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers dual 11mm+6mm MelodyBoost drivers, designed in collaboration with Dynaudio for rich sound. These earbuds feature Smart ANC of up to 48dB, ensuring an immersive listening experience. They offer 39 hours of battery life with the case. On Amazon, you can get up to Rs 1,000 bank discount along with a Rs 1,000 additional temporary discount.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Price: Rs 18,999

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Powered by the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound, they support both aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive Audio for a superior listening experience. They offer 30 hours of battery life. On Amazon, it is available with Rs 4,000 instant discount on SBI Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Price: Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are equipped with a one-way 11mm dynamic driver for enhanced sound quality. They feature three microphones and voice pickup units to ensure clear audio during calls. Additionally, the earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They offer up to 30 hours of battery life. Buyers can get Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card transactions during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.