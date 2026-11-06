Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets ₹70,000 offer on Amazon: Here’s how to bring the price down to ₹57,399

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Amazon deal - What will you actually pay?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has already been reduced by ₹35,000 from its original launch price. But you should look beyond the headline exchange offer before deciding whether this is a good deal.

Amazon is offering up to ₹37,600 for an eligible old smartphone. Applying the maximum exchange benefit to the current ₹94,999 listing brings the effective price to ₹57,399.

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A ₹10,000 coupon is also available on the product page, reducing the listed price to ₹84,999 before exchange. Eligible Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can additionally receive ₹4,249 cashback, subject to the offer conditions.

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These benefits are not guaranteed savings for every buyer. The exchange amount depends on the old phone's brand, model, condition and eligibility. Check the final amount at checkout and confirm whether the coupon, exchange and bank benefits can be combined.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - What does the phone offer?

Although it's a previous-generation flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra still offers hardware aimed at premium smartphone users. It features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

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The camera setup includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, alongside additional ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. The phone also has a built-in S Pen, Galaxy AI features and a 5,000mAh battery.

If you are considering the upgrade, the combination of its camera system, large display and S Pen support remains a major part of the phone's appeal.