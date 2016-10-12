Note 7 fiasco won't affect Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

The Note 7 fiasco has most definitely ruined Samsung's image as a reliable smartphone manufacturer. The South Korean giant even experienced a steep fall in shares after halting the production of the Note 7.

This entire issue has brought Samsung to its toes with the Galaxy line-up. The company is most likely to launch the Galaxy S8 on time, at the MWC 2017.

A report from Gsmarena suggests that the specifications of the device have already leaked. The device will come in two variants, one with a 5.1 inch 2K display and the other with a 5.5 inch 4K display.

The device is purported to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 830 or the Exynos 8895 depending on the region. One interesting advancement will be the inclusion of Samsung's own AI. Recently, Samsung acquired an AI company, Viv that was responsible for the creation of Apple's Siri.

The AI will be a response to the growing trend of AIs in the smartphone industry. Google launched an in-built Assistant with the Pixel series and Apple has focused on making Siri smarter with third party integration in iOS 10.

With the halt of Note 7 production, there is a void in Samsung's premium smartphone segment but judging by the leaked invites of MWC, the South Korean giant might stick to the usual schedule.

