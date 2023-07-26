Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 India happening today: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected; how to watch it live

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in India today at 4.30 pm IST. The company is set to launch two foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 along with Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series at the event today.

Samsung hosted another Unpacked event earlier this year when it launched Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Here’s how you can watch the event live and what you can expect.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will start at 4.30 pm IST today. The livestream of the event will be available on the company’s YouTube channel and the official Samsung website. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specifications, features

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 6.2-inch cover display with the same refresh rate. The flip phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the foldable smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50MP primary sensor and two 12MP + 12MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might feature a 3.4-inch HD cover display and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone might house a 12MP dual rear camera setup and a 10MP selfie camera. The foldable smartphone might house a 3,700 mAh battery. It might run on the Android 13-based operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked India prices

As per a tweet by tipster Paras Guglani, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will launch at a starting price of Rs 1,50,000. He further hinted that the company is likely to offer a discount of Rs 6,500 on select bank cards.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 1,00,000, suggested Guglani. In terms of sale offers, buyers are likely to get a Rs 5,000 bank discount.

Galaxy Watch 6 Series expected specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 6 is likely to include Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 6. The smartwatch is likely to come with a 40mm chassis and a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, and the other one will come with 44mm chassis and a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos W930 chipset and offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series expected specifications, features

As per tipster Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is likely to include three models: Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The tablets might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The tablet is expected to house an 11,200 mAh battery and a dual rear camera that includes a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP camera sensor.

