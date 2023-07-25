Elon Musk renames Twitter conference rooms as 's3Xy', 'eXposure,' 'eXult' to match new X logo

Elon Musk renamed Twitter as X.com after less than a year of taking over the social media platform for $44 billion. The transition has already started at the Twitter headquarters, including the renaming of conference rooms. Musk has opted for names like “eXposure,” “eXult” and “s3Xy”, reported The New York Times. The new X logo was projected at the headquarters in San Francisco after it was made official. Notably, the iconic bird logo was more than 10 years old.

The report adds that the famous giant blue bird logo has also been removed from the headquarters cafeteria. The company even instructed workers to take down the six letters of Twitter from outside the building, however, San Francisco Police Department stopped them from doing it as it was categorised as 'unauthorised work'.

Since the major change surprised many, Musk explained that he rebranded Twitter as X because the social media company will be an “everything app”. He wrote, “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140-character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.”

He further revealed that in the coming months, the company will add “comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world”.

Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.



The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

The present Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also explained the aim behind the new “X” logo. She wrote, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

This “everything app” concept mirrors the idea behind China’s popular WeChat app. Musk has used the letter X repeatedly across his companies. He co-founded x.com as an online bank in 1999, which later transformed into PayPal. He bought the domain back from PayPal in 2017, saying it had "sentimental value".

Notably, the domain x.com now redirects to Twitter.

Yaccarino, in a memo to employees, as seen by Reuters, announced that they will now work on new features in audio, video, messaging, payments and banking.

