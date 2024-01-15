Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy S24 series may beat Apple iPhones in this aspect

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is going to make its debut on January 17. The new phone is being pegged as a big step up from the existing models in the flagship Galaxy line-up, as it is bringing AI to the fore. However, that is not the only additional benefit coming to the new series. Samsung may extend support for the flagship Galaxy series to bring it at par with its primary competitor, the Google Pixel series.

According to an exclusive report by Android Headlines, Samsung could offer an unprecedented seven years of software support for the new Galaxy flagships. While it’s unclear whether this includes security patches or full Android and One UI updates, the latter could mark a significant shift in the Android ecosystem, potentially prompting other smartphone manufacturers to follow suit.

This move comes on the heels of Google’s announcement last October of seven years of software and security updates for the Pixel 8 series. At the time, Samsung had hinted at extending security updates for its devices, but remained silent on Android and One UI updates.

The question now is whether Samsung’s previous flagships, such as the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 5/Z Flip 5, will also benefit from this extended software support. As noted by SamMobile, Samsung may be inclined to include its 2023 flagships in this initiative, following a similar pattern to when it extended the number of Android and One UI upgrades from three to four for the Galaxy S21.

Free AI Features

The Android Headlines report suggests that Samsung will offer the Galaxy AI features free of charge until at least 2025. However, there are speculations that some of these features may be hidden behind a paywall from 2026 onwards. If true, this could set a precedent for the industry, despite brands like Google currently offering a full suite of AI features on the Pixel 8 series at no cost.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event

The Unpacked event will happen on January 17. The floodgates of Galaxy S24 leaks have been open since last year, revealing everything from the materials used in the new flagships to the AI-powered camera tricks they can perform. In the meantime, Samsung is allowing users to pre-reserve the Galaxy S24 ahead of the official unveiling. The ‘Next Galaxy VIPPASS” is available for Rs 1,999. Those who pre-reserve the device can avail of some benefits worth Rs 5000 or more.

Also read: Samsung launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series in India

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M14, F14, M04, F04 get a price cut in India; check details here