Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE get discounted: Check new prices, offers and more

Samsung has announced limited-period promotional offers for its newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE smartphones in India.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, priced at ₹1,09,999, will be available at an effective price of ₹97,999 with either a bank cashback or an upgrade bonus of up to ₹12,000. The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, which retails for ₹95,999, will be available at ₹85,999 with a cashback or upgrade bonus of up to ₹10,000. Both offers can be combined with a 24-month no-cost EMI plan.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company reported strong demand for its seventh-generation foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE, with over 210,000 pre-orders recorded within the first 48 hours of their July 2025 launch.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, the largest on a Galaxy Z Flip, offering edge-to-edge usability and a peak brightness of 2600 nits with Vision Booster technology. It also has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, a redesigned Armor FlexHinge, and a 4300mAh battery capable of delivering up to 31 hours of video playback.

Weighing 188 grams and measuring 13.7mm when folded, it is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip to date. It will be available in Blue Shadow, Jet Black and Coral Red.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offers a 6.7-inch main display, a 50MP FlexCam for hands-free content capture in Flex Mode, and comes in Black and White.