Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be launched in India: How to watch July 26 Unpacked event live; what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 26 in Seoul at 4.30 pm IST. The company will launch its two foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 along with Galaxy Watch 6 Series and Galaxy S9 Tab series. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Samsung launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch: How to watch it live

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 4.30 pm IST. You can watch the livestream on the official YouTube channel and Samsung’s official website. You can also tap on the embedded link below to watch the event live.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specifications, features

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 6.2-inch cover display with the same refresh rate. The flip phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the foldable smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50MP primary sensor and two 12MP + 12MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might feature a 3.4-inch HD cover display and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone might house a 12MP dual rear camera setup and a 10MP selfie camera. The foldable smartphone might house a 3,700 mAh battery. It might run on Android 13 based operating system.

Galaxy Watch 6 Series expected specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 6 is likely to include Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 6. The smartwatch is likely to come with a 40mm chassis and a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, and the other one will come with 44mm chassis and a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos W930 chipset and offer 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series expected specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is likely to include three models: Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The tablets might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The tablet is expected to house an 11,200 mAh battery and a dual rear camera that includes a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP camera sensor.

