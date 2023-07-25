Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 India prices leaked online ahead of July 26 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are confirmed for global launch, including in India, on July 26. Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, the India prices of the two foldable smartphones have surfaced online. Notably, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Watch 6 series and Tb S9 series at the global launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked India prices

As per a tweet by tipster Paras Guglani, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will launch at a starting price of Rs 1,50,000. He further hinted that the company is likely to offer a discount of Rs 6,500 on select bank cards.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 1,00,000, suggested Guglani. In terms of sale offers, buyers are likely to get Rs 5,000 bank discount.

Last year, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,999 while Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched in India at Rs 1,54,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specifications, features

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 6.2-inch cover display with the same refresh rate. The flip phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the foldable smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50MP primary sensor and two 12MP + 12MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might feature a 3.4-inch HD cover display and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone might house a 12MP dual rear camera setup and a 10MP selfie camera. The foldable smartphone might house a 3,700 mAh battery. It might run on Android 13 based operating system.

As per the report, both phones are likely to come with IPX8 water-resistant rating. Notably, India pre-orders for all new devices, slated to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event, will begin as soon as July 27.

