Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Watch Ultra, Watch 7, Buds3 now available in India; see pricing and offers

Samsung has officially launched its highly-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Buds3 in the country. Starting today, these devices are up for grabs at retail stores nationwide, as well as online platforms like Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The launch comes on the heels of an impressive pre-order phase, with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 garnering 40% higher pre-orders within the first 24 hours compared to their predecessors. "Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 have proved to be a huge success," remarked Samsung, highlighting the growing excitement around foldable technology.

Here’s a quick look at the pricing and offers

Galaxy Z Flip6: Starts at Rs 109,999, available in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow. Consumers can snag it for as low as Rs 4,250 with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Galaxy Z Fold6: Priced from Rs 164,999, available in Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink. No-cost EMI options allow you to own it for just Rs 6,542 per month for 24 months.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Priced at Rs 59,999

Galaxy Watch7: Starts at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm variant.

Galaxy Buds3: Available for Rs 14,999.

Sweetening the Deal

Samsung is offering enticing deals to make this launch even more irresistible. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 can enjoy multi-device benefits worth up to INR 18,000 on select Galaxy wearables, including the Watch Ultra, Watch7, and Buds3. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Assurance program provides two screen/parts replacements for just Rs 2,999, offering peace of mind for foldable phone owners.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 boast the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, promising blazing-fast performance and enhanced AI capabilities. The phones also feature upgraded cameras, longer battery life, and a sleeker, more durable design than their predecessors.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra takes centre stage in the wearables lineup, offering a rugged build, advanced fitness tracking, and impressive battery life. With a titanium frame, 10ATM water resistance, and up to 100 hours of battery life in Power Saving mode, it's designed for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts alike.