Samsung introduces free screen replacement programme for Galaxy S and Note series phones with green screen issues

Samsung India has announced a new initiative to address the green screen issue plaguing some of its smartphones, offering a one-time free screen replacement. The programme encompasses several flagship models, including the entire Galaxy S20 series, the S21 series (excluding the FE model), S22 Ultra, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.

Owners of the aforementioned devices have until April 30th to schedule an appointment with a Samsung India Service Center to avail themselves of this complimentary screen replacement service. Additionally, Samsung will provide a free battery replacement for all affected devices.

Notably, eligible smartphones for this programme must be within 3 years of their purchase date. Importantly, even if the device's warranty has expired, Samsung will cover the repair costs. However, Samsung has not yet confirmed whether this free screen replacement policy will extend to other regions.

Published on: Apr 23, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
