Samsung introduces Music Studio WiFi speakers and Q-Series soundbars ahead of CES 2026

Advertisement
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Dec 29, 2025 3:08 PM IST
Samsung, the South Korean consumer technology brand, has announced its new sound device lineup for 2026 to enhance the audio experience at home. The lineup includes next-generation soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers, which are said to be showcased at the CES 2026 in Las Vegas, between January 6 to January 9. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s new home audio devices, and what they claim to offer. 

Samsung Q-Series Soundbars

Samsung HW-Q990H soundbar is one of the flagship models that claims to deliver an immersive sound experience. The soundbar combines an 11.1.4 home theatre system that includes a 7.0.2 main bar, 4.0.2 rear speakers and dual 8-inch drivers. It also offers features like Sound Elevation for improved dialogue placement and Auto Volume for a balanced listening experience. It also integrates next-generation AI tuning that automatically adjusts the sound based on the environment.

The Q-Series also includes the all-in-one Soundbar HW-QS90H model that comes with a convertible fit design. It features a 7.1.2-channel system with 13 drivers and also comes with a built-in gyro sensor and a quad bass woofer system for a more immersive sound. 

Music Studio Series

The lineup includes two new Wi-Fi speakers: Music Studio 5 (LS50H) and Music Studio 7 (LS70H), both offering premium sound features and an aesthetic design, which is designed to match interior design. The Music Studio 7 is said to be the “most immersive mode” with a 3.1.1-channel system, offering spatial audio and top-firing speakers for natural 3D immersion. It also offers AI Dynamic Bass Control and Hi-Resolution Audio for an impressive, deep bass experience.

On the other hand, the Music Studio 5 is a smaller option with a gallery-inspired design. The speaker features a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide, which is tuned by Samsung Audio Lab. It also offers features like AI Dynamic Bass Control, Wi-Fi casting, streaming services, voice control, and more.
 

Published on: Dec 29, 2025 3:08 PM IST
