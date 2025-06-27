Samsung launches Galaxy Buds Core with real-time language interpretation and ANC at ₹4,999

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Galaxy Buds Core in India, marking its entry into the budget segment of the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market. Priced at ₹4,999, the Buds Core pack an impressive list of features, including active noise cancellation (ANC), high-definition audio, and real-time translation through Galaxy AI.

Launched on June 26, the Galaxy Buds Core are positioned to offer premium sound quality with a dynamic driver setup designed to enhance bass and clarity. Users can expect a smooth experience whether listening to music, tuning into a podcast, or making calls. Samsung claims that its three high-performance microphones per bud deliver best-in-class call quality.

One of the most striking additions is Galaxy AI’s Interpreter feature, which allows real-time, two-way face-to-face interpretation. This integration makes the Buds Core particularly useful for travellers and professionals who interact across languages. The feature brings translations directly into users’ ears during live conversations.

Designed for comfort and mobility, the earbuds come with secure-fit wingtips aimed at ensuring they stay put throughout the day. Samsung has also included convenient touch controls and an Auto-switch feature that allows seamless use across multiple Galaxy devices. With support for Samsung Find, users can quickly locate their earbuds if misplaced.

The Galaxy Buds Core will be available in Black and White colour variants. Buyers can grab the earbuds on Samsung.com, Amazon, and select offline retailers. A special pair-up offer includes a flat ₹1,000 discount when purchased alongside select Galaxy A series smartphones such as the A26, A36, or A56. Additionally, EMI options starting at ₹417 per month are available for up to 12 months at no extra cost.