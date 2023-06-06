Samsung launches Galaxy F54 with 108MP camera at Rs 27,999; check all details

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India. The new phone gets a 108MP, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display.The Galaxy F54 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. The device is available in two colours: Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver.

The Galaxy F54 gets a primary 108 MP camera sensor with OIS. Additionally, the phone features an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The device offers a dedicated Night Mode as well as Auto Night Mode. The camera system also incorporates the Astrolapse feature.

In terms of display, the Galaxy F54 5G features a massive 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ 120 Hz display. The smartphone also includes Vision Booster, a solution that enhances display visibility by considering the light intensity of the surroundings.

To address the common battery life concern, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy F54 5G with a 6000 mAh battery. The phone gets a 25W fast charging feature.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1380 5nm processor with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The Galaxy F54 5G incorporates the Voice Focus feature, minimizing background noise during voice and video calls. It runs on the One UI 5.1. Samsung confirmed that it will be offering up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates.