Samsung launches Galaxy Ring with heart rate monitor, fitness tracker unveiled at MWC 2024

Teased at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung showcased its first-ever smart ring called Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. While it was not allowed for the visitors to try it on, many features of this Samsung wearable device were revealed.

As told to CNBC, this Samsung Galaxy Ring will track user’s heart rate, respiratory rate, the amount of movement made during sleep and the time it takes the user to fall asleep once he/she is in bed. The ring will show a “vitality score” that “collects data about physical and mental readiness to see how productive you can be.” All this data will be accessible to the user via the Samsung Health app.

As per the report, Samsung might add a payment feature to this Galaxy Ring where users will be able to make contactless payments. It might go on sale in the US this year itself. However, the exact timeline and pricing are still under wraps.

In addition to this, a company executive even told CNBC that the company is planning to introduce noninvasive glucose monitoring as well as blood pressure sensing technology in its wearable devices. Currently, people pierce the skin with a needle to check their blood glucose levels.

The smart ring is expected to be available in three colours: Ceramic Black, Platinum Silver, and Gold colours. It will have the capability to monitor users’ heart rate, movement, breathing patterns, sleep cycles, and other health-related metrics.

As per a statement by Hon Pak, head of the digital health team at Samsung Electronics, “Our own customers told us, I want choice. I want the ability to have other forms of wearables to measure health. And some want to wear the watch, some want to wear the watch and the ring and get benefit from both. Some just want more simplicity.”

Samsung is expected to use AI for health-tracking features in its wearable devices. This will help the app give deeper insights into the person’s health. Pak stated, “Imagine that large language model, acting as my digital assistant while looking at the context of my medical records, my physiological data, my engagement with a mobile device, the wearables during all of that ... begins to bring greater insights and personalization opportunities.”

He added, “There’s a digital assistant coach in the future because we think that’s absolutely needed.” He hinted that Bixby combined with large language models can be a game-changer.

