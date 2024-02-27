OnePlus Watch 2 with up to 100 hours of battery life, AMOLED display launched in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

At MWC 2024, OnePlus launched its OnePlus Watch 2 in India. The highlights of the smartwatch include its 100-hour battery life, 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual chipsets and support for Wear OS. This second-generation smartwatch was launched after 3 years of the OnePlus Watch which was launched in India at Rs 16,999, back in 2021.

OnePlus Watch 2 price

OnePlus Watch 2 is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The smartwatch is available in Radiant Steel and Black Steel colour variants.

It will go on sale in India on March 4 at 12 pm across Oneplus.in, Oneplus store App, OnePlus Experience store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Reliance, Croma and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus Watch 2 sale offers

Customers will get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Watch 2 with ICICI Bank and OneCard.

The first three customers that purchase the OnePlus Watch 2 via OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store App will get a free OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro with the purchase.

A limited number of customers who successfully purchase the OnePlus Watch 2 first via OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store App will also get a Free Shoulder bag.

OnePlus Watch 2 features, specs

OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of 600 nits and a 2.5D Sapphire Crystal on top for protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset for power, with BES2700 chipset for efficiency. It offers 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The smartwatch can be connected to the OHealth app which will help you track your health data. It comes with 100 sports modes including badminton, running, tennis, skiing and so on. For water and dust resistance, it also comes with an IP68 rating.

In terms of battery, the smartwatch houses a 5,000 mAh battery that offers a 100-hour battery life. The company claims that it can last up to 2 days and can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in just one hour.

