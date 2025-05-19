Samsung may soon add Image-to-Video generation to Galaxy AI

Samsung may be gearing up to introduce a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that brings still images to life by turning them into short videos. According to multiple leaks from tipster PandaFlashPro on X (formerly Twitter), the company is developing an image-to-video generation tool that could soon become part of its Galaxy AI suite.

The tool is said to use AI to analyse a single image from the user's gallery and create a few seconds of video with added motion. While specific technical details remain under wraps, sources suggest the feature could launch with the upcoming One UI 8.0 update. This would further expand the multimodal capabilities of Galaxy AI, which already includes tools for generating images from text and image inputs, but currently lacks any native video generation features.

The leak aligns closely with recent developments in the broader smartphone industry. Just days ago, Honor unveiled a similar AI-powered tool for its new Honor 400 Pro smartphone. That feature, powered by Google’s Veo 2 model, can generate a five-second-long video from a single image. While it starts off as free, it will eventually require a subscription.

Samsung's approach could potentially offer a more sophisticated solution. The company already integrates Google's Gemini AI as the default assistant on Galaxy devices, and several of its AI features, such as text-to-image generation, are powered by Google's models. While it’s not confirmed, there’s reasonable speculation that Samsung may leverage Veo 2 or similar underlying technology from Google for its image-to-video tool.

There’s no official word yet on when this feature might arrive. However, given that Samsung previously introduced Drawing Assist, which is a feature that uses AI to convert rough sketches into refined artwork, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there's speculation that the image-to-video tool could debut with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. The foldable is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

Whether the feature will remain free or be placed behind a paywall also remains unclear. But if Samsung moves forward with this technology, it could significantly boost the appeal of Galaxy AI and reinforce Samsung’s positioning in the AI-powered smartphone race.