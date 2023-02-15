Samsung One UI 5.1 rolling out to more Galaxy devices; check list of eligible phones

Samsung has just announced the launch of One UI 5.1 software update that will soon be available for Galaxy devices. The new update comes with several new features for multiple Galaxy devices. The official unveiling of the new software was made at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event where Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung One UI 5.1 Availability

One UI 5.1 will be rolled out worldwide to various Galaxy devices in the coming weeks, starting with the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series, and S20 series. Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, will be available in the coming weeks.

Samsung One UI 5.1 Features

One of the new features that come with the One UI 5.1 update is an Expert RAW mode that is available directly from the Galaxy camera app. This feature provides users with the flexibility to create professional-quality photos. Also, an AI-based Photo Remaster has been enhanced to improve deteriorated details of images. It does this by improving brightness, fine-tuning details, making color corrections, and removing unwanted shadows and reflections.

Samsung has also made it easier for users to find photos within the Gallery app and create shared family albums. Users can also conduct a search for more images by simply tapping a person's face in a photo. The Gallery app will also search for faces of loved ones to recommend for family photo albums.

Additionally, One UI 5.1 allows users to personalize different aspects of the mobile experience ranging from appearance to communications, actions, and more. The new dynamic weather widget analyzes current conditions and creates a custom design that reflects the climate. Modes and Routines have expanded to enable custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity, and fonts that can personalize specific activities for more convenience. The Smart suggestions widget can also recommend Spotify tracks and playlists based on users' activities, such as music for road trips or relaxing.

Samsung One UI can now communicate with different Samsung mobiles and PCs with the expanded Multi control between Galaxy Book and smartphones. Furthermore, Link to Windows enables users to browse with Samsung Internet on their phones to continue browsing the same pages on their PC.

Also read: Samsung launches new range of Odyssey OLED, QLED gaming monitors; check pricing, features