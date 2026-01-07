Samsung plans to expand AI ecosystem with 800 Million units of Google Gemini-powered phones

Samsung wants to bring more phones with "Galaxy AI" features, powered by Google's Gemini, as reported by Reuters. The company has reportedly rolled out Gemini AI features to about 400 million devices, including smartphones and tablets. Now, it plans to expand its AI mobile portfolio to 800 million units in 2026.

Reuters quoted Samsung’s TM Roh saying, “We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services as quickly as possible.” This will give Samsung an edge over competitors like Apple, which is still in the process of integrating AI into its products. In addition, Samsung’s plan to increase AI phones will also benefit Google in the AI competition, since it will add more users leveraging Gemini AI for daily requirements.

Reuters report also highlighted that Samsung is in the process of reclaiming its popularity as it competes neck-to-neck with Apple. The South Korean giant also plans to stand up to Chinese competitors in the smartphone as well as home appliance markets. Roh highlighted Samsung's surveys on awareness of Galaxy AI features, and the adoption was said to jump to 80% from about 30% in just a year, and they expect the number to grow. He also predicts that, “Even though the AI technology might seem a bit doubtful right now, within six months to a year, these technologies will become more widespread.”

Therefore, in the coming months, we will be seeing more Galaxy AI features with deeper Google Gemini integration to Samsung phones.