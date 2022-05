Samsung Electronics is in talks to hike chipmaking prices by up to 20%, Bloomberg TV reported on Friday.

Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

Samsung Electronics is the world's second-largest chip contract manufacturer, after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

