Samsung reportedly developing 12.4-inch rollable smartphone for 2025 launch; see details

Samsung is reportedly developing a smartphone with a large, rollable display that could launch in the second half of 2025. According to a report by The Elec, this innovative device will feature a flexible screen that unrolls to an impressive 12.4 inches, rivalling the size of some Android tablets.

Samsung's rollable phone would dwarf even the recently unveiled Huawei Mate Xs 2, which boasts a 10.2-inch display. This move suggests that Samsung is shifting its focus from foldable to rollable displays, a technology that promises a more seamless and expansive viewing experience.

The report also indicates that Samsung's rollable phone will feature an under-display camera (UDC), eliminating the need for a camera cutout and providing an uninterrupted display surface. The combination of a large rollable display and UDC technology is likely to result in a premium price tag for the device.

Samsung's Foldable Display Legacy

Samsung has been a pioneer in foldable display technology, launching its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in 2019. Since then, the company has released several foldable models and showcased prototypes with various folding mechanisms, including double-folding and Z-shaped designs.

While Samsung has established a strong presence in the foldable market, it recently lost the race to launch the world's first triple-folding smartphone to Huawei. Huawei's Mate X3, released earlier this month, showcases a commercially available tri-fold display, while Samsung's triple-folding prototypes remain in the development stage.

The Shift to Rollable Technology

The Elec report suggests that Samsung is now prioritising rollable phone technology, aiming for a 2025 launch. More details about the device are expected to surface in the coming months as development progresses.