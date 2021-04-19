Samsung rolls out pick-up, drop service for smartphone, tablet repair

Given the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, Samsung India has introduced a pick-up and drop service to facilitate repair process for smartphones and tablets. Introduced in 46 cities in the country, this contactless service will eliminate the need to visit a service/repair centre. The service has been priced at Rs 199 for pick up and drop, and Rs 99 for drop only service. The payment can be made through several digital options.

The pick-up and drop service for mobile devices has been launched in 46 cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Jabalpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam - for non-containment zones falling within municipal limits and with adherence to curfew rules.

Customers can register for service of their Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold series smartphones as well as tablets. Personnel involved in the pick-up and drop of the devices from the homes of consumers will follow all safety protocols.

"At Samsung, consumer well-being is top priority and we are committed to take every step to provide convenience to them and their families. The new pick-up and drop & drop only service will allow consumers to get their mobile devices serviced without stepping out of their homes, especially in the current situation. We are confident our wide service network and many contactless service options will help deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience. We are hopeful consumers will utilise the pick-up and drop service while they stay home and stay safe," says Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

Samsung already has several contactless service options that help consumer resolve device-related issues without stepping out of their homes. These include WhatsApp, Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call centre or access to do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.

