Samsung to develop 500MP camera for Galaxy S25 Ultra, rumoured to supply sensors for Apple iPhone 18 too

Samsung, a leader in smartphone camera technology, is reportedly working on a groundbreaking 500-megapixel camera sensor for its upcoming Galaxy devices. Simultaneously, the South Korean tech giant is said to be preparing advanced three-layer stacked sensors for Apple, marking a potential shift in iPhone camera technology starting with the iPhone 18 series, expected in 2026.

Tipster @Jukanlosreve shared on X that Samsung is developing a 500MP sensor for its Galaxy lineup, which could debut with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. If true, this would significantly enhance Samsung’s already dominant position in smartphone imaging. The S25 Ultra is also rumoured to feature cutting-edge image processing capabilities to complement the high-resolution sensor, setting a new benchmark for mobile photography.

In addition to its own devices, Samsung is reportedly creating a three-layer stacked sensor for Apple. The PD-TR-Logic configuration of this sensor is said to surpass the performance of Sony’s Exmor RS image sensors, which currently power iPhone cameras.

The iPhone 18 series could become the first Apple smartphone to incorporate Samsung’s sensors, specifically a new 48MP sensor that’s believed to be 1/2.6 inches in size. This shift, if confirmed, could mark the end of Apple’s exclusive reliance on Sony for CMOS image sensors.

The iPhone 18 series is also rumoured to introduce variable aperture technology for its main camera, allowing users to adjust the aperture for better performance in different lighting conditions. Additionally, the lineup is expected to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 chipset, built using TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometer process, ensuring improved efficiency and performance.

This development follows recent reports that the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature the A19 Pro chip, while standard iPhone 17 models may come with A18 or A19 chipsets.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier predicted that Apple would transition from Sony sensors to Samsung’s more advanced offerings for future iPhones. If the rumours hold true, the collaboration between Samsung and Apple could redefine mobile photography, particularly for the iPhone 18 series.