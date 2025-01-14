scorecardresearch
Samsung unveils Republic Day offers: Discounts on Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Buds3, and more

Samsung unveils Republic Day offers: Discounts on Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Buds3, and more

Exclusive discounts and exciting deals rolled out on smartwatches, earbuds, and the new Galaxy Ring.

Samsung

Samsung has launched special Republic Day offers on its Galaxy wearables lineup in India. The promotions include significant discounts on smartwatches, earbuds, and its latest health-focused Galaxy Ring, catering to consumers looking to upgrade their gadgets during the festive season.

Starting today, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available with discounts of up to ₹19,000, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra receives a flat ₹10,000 discount. Additionally, customers can grab the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for ₹14,999, with a ₹5,000 cashback or upgrade bonus. Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months across select products.

Key Highlights of the Offers:

    •    Galaxy Watch6 Classic: Starting at ₹20,999, this smartwatch features a rotating bezel, blood pressure monitoring, and a sleek design for everyday health tracking.

    •    Galaxy Watch Ultra: Priced with a ₹10,000 discount, it boasts advanced durability, 10ATM water resistance, and a runtime of up to 100 hours in power-saving mode.

    •    Galaxy Buds3 Pro: Available for ₹14,999, these earbuds promise Hi-Fi sound quality, real-time translation via Galaxy AI, and Adaptive EQ.

    •    Galaxy Ring: Starting at ₹1,625 per month with no-cost EMI, this lightweight health tracker offers sleep monitoring and advanced AI-driven health insights.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for fitness enthusiasts, combining titanium-grade durability with features like an on-demand ECG, heart rate alerts, and advanced water resistance. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro introduces a revolutionary “Blade” design, 2-way speakers, and studio-quality sound for an immersive audio experience.

The Galaxy Ring, a new addition to Samsung’s lineup, is tailored for 24/7 health tracking with features like detailed sleep analysis and a battery life of up to seven days.

Samsung’s Republic Day offers are available across online and offline retail channels, including Samsung’s official website. Consumers can also benefit from multi-buy offers worth up to ₹18,000 when purchasing Galaxy S and Z Series smartphones alongside these wearables.

Published on: Jan 14, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
