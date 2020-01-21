Samsung unveils 'smart almirah' that can clean, iron your clothes

Samsung Electronics has launched an innovative 'almirah' that can clean and iron clothes. This smart almirah is known as AirDresser that uses air and steam to clean clothes hung inside it.

"This latest home laundry solution AirDresser uses powerful air and steam to remove dust and germs, refreshing and sanitizing clothes to provide easy and convenient garment care," the electronic giant said.

Jet Air and Air Hangers release powerful air that help in removing dust from clothes hung inside the AirDresser. Unlike a usual washing machine, the appliance makes minimal noise and vibration when operated under quiet mode.

JetSteam sanitises garments to get rid of bacteria, viruses. AirDresser uses 'Deodorizing Filter' function to freshen clothes. According to the technology giant, the AirDresser removes 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria, viruses, odors and wrinkles of any cloth.

Meanwhile, its 'Self Clean' technology dehumidifies, sanitises, and deodorises the interior of the AirDresser without any use of detergents. It is only the combination of heat, air and steam that helps in cleaning the clothes. Moreover, the AirDresser features portable water containers for steam at the bottom, so it doesn't require a water supply or drainage system.

So far, Samsung has only released the pictures of AirDresser without any price details.

Also read: ICICI Bank rolls out cardless cash withdrawal facility at ATMs

Also read: RBI makes public minutes of its board meeting for the first time