Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta launched initially for S25 series users: Check all details

Samsung has officially launched the beta programme for its latest operating system update, One UI 8.5. This new version, based on Android, is designed to make using Galaxy phones and tablets much easier, enhance connectivity across devices, and significantly boost security features.

The beta is first being made available to owners of the Galaxy S25 series in select countries. Interested users can join the test phase by signing up through the Samsung Members app. One UI 8.5 introduces several key upgrades to help users create and share content more smoothly. Here is what you can expect:

Advertisement

Seamless AI Photo Editing

The update improves the Photo Assist feature, allowing users to edit images continuously using AI tools without being interrupted. You can make multiple changes without needing to save the picture each time. Once you are happy with the result, you can look back at an edit history to review all the different versions you created and choose the best one.

Smarter Photo Sharing

The popular Quick Share feature is getting smarter. It can now identify the people in your photos and then proactively suggest sending those pictures directly to the relevant contacts. This removes the need to manually search for who you want to send the images to.

Better Connections Across Your Devices

Advertisement

The new software update focuses on making the entire Galaxy device ecosystem work more cohesively, from your phone to your PC.

Access Files Everywhere with Storage Share

A new feature called Storage Share brings a smoother experience for managing files. You can now see and access files stored on your other Galaxy devices, such as tablets and desktop computers, right within your phone’s My Files app. This means you can quickly get to your documents no matter which Samsung device they are on.

Broadcast Your Voice with Audio Broadcast

The Audio Broadcast feature has been upgraded, giving you a clever way to share audio. You can now use your Galaxy phone’s microphone to broadcast your voice to nearby speakers or earbuds that support Auracast (LE Audio). Samsung suggests this feature is ideal for group settings, such as giving guided tours or leading small events.

Advertisement

Stronger Security and Peace of Mind

Device protection has been strengthened with new features that give users better control over their security settings.

Theft Protection and Failed Authentication Lock

New safeguards are in place to secure your phone and data if it is lost or stolen. The Failed Authentication Lock feature will automatically lock the device's screen if someone tries and fails too many times to verify their identity using a fingerprint, PIN, or password. This helps prevent thieves from accessing secure apps or settings, even if they managed to grab the phone while it was unlocked. The standard Identity Check feature has also been expanded to protect more settings than before.

Availability

The One UI 8.5 beta program is now available first to Galaxy S25 series users in select markets including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the U.S. from 8th December.