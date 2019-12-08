Security threat! Over 44 million accounts reused passwords in Q1 of 2019, says Microsoft

In a major security issue, as many as 44 million Microsoft accounts were found to be using breached usernames and passwords in first quarter of this year, the company said. As per a report published in PC Mag, a recent investigation conducted by the tech giant's threat research team performed scan on a database of around 3 billion leaked credential and found that 44 million users were using repeated online credentials.

The scan was conducted on all the Microsoft accounts formed between January 2019 and March 2019.

In an interesting finding, Microsoft said hackers can guess around one-third of the reused or modified passwords in just 10 guesses, thereby increasing the risk of an online breach.

Those using same passwords for multiple accounts can be at a greater risk because hackers can replay attack by trying the same credentials on different accounts, says the report.

The company said people should use password security mechanisms like Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to enhance security of their online accounts. Online security breaches have become a big issue for tech companies sitting on a huge pile of customer data across the world.

Recently, a massive data breach in the US had exposed around 773 million emails and around 21 million passwords.

Edited by Manoj Sharma