Shoot for the stars: Nikon Z 9 cameras, lenses sent to space station for astronauts' epic space shots

Nikon India announced the launch of the Nikon Z 9 into orbit at the International Space Station (ISS) in January. This marks the first time Nikon’s mirrorless camera has been used by the space station crew, replacing the Nikon D6 and D5 digital SLR cameras previously in service since 2017.

Multiple Z 9 bodies, accompanied by a selection of NIKKOR Z lenses, were transported to the ISS aboard the 20th Northrop Grumman commercial resupply services mission for NASA. The Cygnus cargo spacecraft, carried by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on January 30th, 2024.

Nikon's cameras and lenses have a long history with NASA, dating back to the Apollo 15 mission over 50 years ago. Since then, they have been used for various space missions and scientific research aboard the space shuttles and the ISS. The Nikon Z series, introduced in 2018, has been continually updated with the latest innovations and an expanding line of NIKKOR Z lenses.

The Z 9, renowned for its robust build and reliability, is the flagship mirrorless full-frame camera of the Nikon Z series. It features advanced technology, including the elimination of a shutter to maximise durability. The cameras used on the ISS are identical to those available to consumers on Earth, demonstrating Nikon's capability to withstand the rigours of space exploration.

Nikon engineers collaborated with NASA to develop custom firmware for the Z 9, addressing specific challenges faced by astronauts in space. This includes enhancements to noise reduction for faster shutter speeds to mitigate cosmic radiation effects and adjustments to file naming sequences and default settings optimised for space missions. Changes were also made to the in-camera FTP and transfer protocol to streamline the workflow for astronauts.

In addition to the Z 9 cameras, a selection of NIKKOR Z lenses, including super-telephoto and macro lenses, were sent to assist astronauts in capturing images. The shipment also included FTZ II adapters to ensure compatibility with existing equipment aboard the ISS.