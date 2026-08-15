iPhone 18 Pro launch could make older iPhones costlier, here’s what to expect

Apple has traditionally reduced the prices of older iPhone models after launching a new generation. However, rising component costs could push the company in the opposite direction this year.

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According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Apple could increase prices of both new and existing iPhone models by $100, or around ₹10,000, from September 8. Brar shared the claim on X, saying the revised prices would arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The reported change comes amid a global memory supply squeeze. DRAM prices have risen sharply as chipmakers redirect supply towards AI data centres, while NAND costs have also increased. Apple has already raised prices for several Mac, iPad and smart-home products this year, while iPhones were excluded from that earlier revision.

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Which iPhones could become costlier?

If you are considering an existing model, the iPhone 17, iPhone Air and iPhone 17e could remain in Apple's lineup after the new Pro models arrive.

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Their current India starting prices are ₹82,900, ₹1,19,900 and ₹64,900, respectively. A ₹10,000 increase would take them to approximately ₹92,900, ₹1,29,900 and ₹74,900. These are estimates based on the reported hike, not official prices.

What happens to older Pro models?

Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max when their successors arrive. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could also leave Apple's official lineup.

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The reported price change remains unconfirmed by Apple. For you, that means buying before September could make sense if you are already considering an iPhone, particularly because the usual post-launch price cut for older models may not happen this time.