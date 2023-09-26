Should you buy Reliance Jio AirFiber or JioFiber? Check which one is a better fit for you

Reliance Jio recently launched its long-awaited Jio AirFiber service in India, utilizing its 5G network to deliver wireless high-speed internet north of 1Gbps. While they sound familiar, Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber are two different technologies that cater to two different customers. The AirFiber does not rely on optical fiber cables and is easily installed anywhere with 5G coverage but it may have its own set of challenges.

Benefits of Jio AirFiber

Wireless Connectivity: Jio AirFiber delivers fiber-like speeds over the air without any wires. This makes it easy to connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet quickly. This also benefits far-flung regions where JioFiber or other broadband services are unable to provide connectivity.

High Speed: Jio AirFiber provides can even provide faster internet speeds at 1.5 Gbps compared to Jio Fiber’s 1 Gbps, with an easy plug-and-play setup. However, the highest plan can only offer 1Gbps speeds.

Advanced Features: It also features Wi-Fi 6, parental controls, and a built-in security firewall, making it suitable for both home and office use. Jio AirFiber provides access to over 550+ TV channels and over 16 OTT apps.

Multiple Plans: Jio offers a comprehensive range of plans for AirFiber, divided into Jio AirFiber and Jio AirFiber Max, providing speeds of up to 1000Mbps. These plans are available in six- and twelve-month options, ranging from Rs 599 to Rs 3,999.

Installation: For installation, Jio provides an outdoor unit at a charge of Rs 1,000, but this fee is waived for subscribers opting for the annual plans.

Benefits of Jio Fiber

Price: One of the primary benefits of opting for Reliance Jio Fiber is the pricing, the plans start at just Rs 399 (excluding taxes). In comparison, the plans for Jio AirFiber start at a price of Rs 599 (excluding taxes). The entry points of the two services are different but the most expensive plans end up costing in the same price range.

Stable Connections: Another benefit of opting for optical fiber is more reliable connections. While Jio AirFiber can deliver higher speeds, the optical fiber can provide more stable connections.

Availability: Jio AirFiber has been launched in a total of 8 cities as of now which includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. In comparison, JioFiber is currently available in more Indian cities. This statistic will change soon as Reliance Jio has claimed that the Jio AirFiber will be made available to more cities soon.

