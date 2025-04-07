Singer Shreya Ghoshal back on X after account hack, urges action against AI-powered scam ads

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has finally regained access to her official X (formerly Twitter) account, more than a month after it was compromised. The singer took to the platform on Sunday to inform fans about the successful recovery and to raise concerns over deceptive AI-generated advertisements misusing her identity.

“I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here,” she posted.

While expressing relief over the resolution, Ghoshal also flagged another troubling issue—AI-powered clickbait ads using fake headlines and AI-generated images of her to promote spam and fraudulent links. She urged her followers to report such content and called for greater accountability from the platform.

“Also, there are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI generated pictures,” she wrote. “These are click baits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon.”

The warning comes amid growing global scrutiny over AI-generated misinformation and the lack of safeguards on social media platforms to curb misleading content. Ghoshal’s post is one of the latest examples of how celebrities and public figures are becoming frequent targets for digital impersonation and scam ads.

Ghoshal had previously informed fans in February that her account had been hacked, warning them not to engage with any suspicious links or messages from her handle.

“Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and phishing links,” she had said. “I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”