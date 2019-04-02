Siemens launches next level of digital solutions in manufacturing at Hannover Messe

At Hannover Messe 2019, Siemens has introduced several additions to its Digital Enterprise portfolio for the next level of digital transformation in the manufacturing. These include a portfolio of industrial software and automation technology seamlessly connecting the virtual and real worlds.

"Using cloud and edge-based data analytics together with other future-oriented technologies, such as additive manufacturing and autonomous manufacturing systems, creates new possibilities in the areas of efficiency and flexibility," said Siemens' top officials introducing the additions.

"With the aid of Siemens' Digital Enterprise concept, the automotive industry can link different aspects together - including the development and manufacturing of batteries, the use of industrialised additive manufacturing, and automated transport vehicles," they said.

"Through the integration of cutting-edge technologies into our portfolio, we can help industrial companies to benefit from rapidly growing data volumes in new, wide-ranging ways. With the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, Edge computing and additive manufacturing, we are paving the way for the future of industry," said Klaus Helmrich, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries.

The company had two years ago launched Mindsphere, a cloud based software for internet of things. More than 500 clients use the software globally. In India, Siemens has launched Mindsphere application centres in Pune, Noida and Gurugram.

Siemens has also launched Simatics PCS 7, a machine that connects Mindsphere and industry applications for seamless data integration.

